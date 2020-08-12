Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Beijing Sinobo Guoan vs Hebei China Fortune Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Chinese Super League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match BEI vs HBI at Suzhou City Sports Centre: In the upcoming Chinese Super League fixture on Wednesday, Beijing Sinobo Guoan will look to extend their lead at the top of the Group B when they play Hebei China Fortune FC at Suzhou City Stadium – August 12. The Chinese Super League BEI vs HBI match will kick-start at 5.30 PM IST. Check out the the Dream 11 Guru Tips and Prediction for the match ahead. Guoan are sitting at the top of Group B having won the first three games. They are the only team with a 100% return this season and are favourites to win the game against Hebei.

On the other hand, Hebei Fortune, are dangling on the opposite end of the table. They are one of the four teams in Group B, and of six, without a win so far in the campaign. That said, they have picked up two points from three games, courtesy of two 2-2 draws. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Chinese Super League is also not available for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Chinese Super League match between Beijing Sinobo Guoan and Hebei China Fortune will start at 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Suzhou City Sports Centre.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – C Wenyi

Defenders – Y Dabao, L Li, W Gang, Liu Jing

Midfielders – R Augusto, J Viera, Y Hongbo, Z Chengdong

Forwards – C Bakambu (VC), Alan (C)

BEI vs HBI Predicted Playing 11s

Beijing Sinobo Guoan: Guo Quanbo, Hou Sen, Ma Kunyue, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang, Jin Pengxiang, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-Jae, Lei Li, Tao Jiang, Wang Gang.

Hebei China Fortune: Chi Wenyi, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Zhang Chengdong, Xuesheng Dong, Tianyuan Xu, Feng Gang, Marcao.

BEI vs HBI SQUADS

Beijing Sinobo Guoan (BEI): Guo Quanbo, Hou Sen, Ma Kunyue, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang, Jin Pengxiang, Jin Taiyan, Kim Min-Jae, Lei Li, Tao Jiang, Wang Gang, Yang Yu, Yu Dabao, Ba Dun, Chi Zhongguo, Fernando Martins, John Hou Saeter, Jonathan Viera, Nico Yennaris, Peng Lu, Piao Cheng, Renato Augusto, Zhang Xizhe, Alan, Cedric Bakambu, Da Wen, Liu Guobo, Wang Ziming, Yuning Zhang

Hebei China Fortune (HBI): Cheng Yang, Chi Wenyi, Yaxiong Bao, Chen Xiao, Hu-Zhang, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Jiang Wenjun, Cui Lin, Ren Hang, Zhang Junzhe, Liao Wei, Wei Ren, Zhang Wei-II, Tianyuan Xu, Gao Huaze, Yin Hongbo, Feng Gang, Wang Qiuming, Senwen Luo, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Paulinho Santos, Ricardo Goulart, Mohamed Buya-Turay, Luo Shipeng, Marcao, Xuesheng Dong, Ayoub El Kaabi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEI Dream11 Team/ HBI Dream11 Team/ Beijing Sinobo Guoan Dream11 Team/ Hebei China Fortune Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.