The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators.

BEI vs WHN Dream11

Goal-Keeper: G Quanbo.

Defender: L Junjian, H Pengfei, Y Yu, L Li.

Mid-Fielder: Liu Yun, L Hang, C Zhongguo, P Cheng.

Forward: J Kouassi, Alan.

SQUADS

Beijing Guoan Squad

Guo Quanbo, Li Lei, Wang Gang, Chi Zhongguo, Zhang Xizhe, Li Ke, Yu Dabao, Piao Cheng, Alan, Yu Yang, Zhang Yuning, Yang Fan, Lü Peng, C. Bakambu, Hou Sen, Zou Dehai.

Wuhan Zall Squad

Dong Chunyu, Han Pengfei, Ming Tian, Liao Junjian, Zhang Chenglin, Song Zhiwei, Li Hang, Léo Baptistão, J. Kouassi, Liu Yun, Hu Jinghang, Jiang Zilei, Wang Kai, Wang ZhifengSun Shoubo, Liu Yi.

