BEL vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

BEL vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Belgium vs France, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST September 26, Monday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEL vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction, BEL vs FRA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BEL vs FRA Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Belgium vs France, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between BEL and FRA will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – September 26, 3PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval.

BEL vs FRA Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers — H Alodin Jackson

Batters — S Butt, S Zakhil, S Santhirakumaran

All-rounders — A Razzaq, K Ahmadi(VC), N Amjad, S Sefat

Bowlers — W Raja-I, I Jabarkhel, R Mangal(C)

BEL vs FRA Probable Playing XI

Belgium: Sherry Butt, Sulaiman Muhammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Adnan Razaaq, Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Khalid Ahmadi, A Raza(C), Omid Malik Khel, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami

France: Jubaid Ahamed, Abdulmalik Jabarkhel, Noman Amjad, Ibrahim Jabarkhel, JH Alodin, Lingeswaran Canessane, Abdul-Mahathir, Zain Ahmad, Rohullah Mangal, Ahmadzai Dawood, Rahmatullah Mangal(C)