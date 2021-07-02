BEL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

BEL vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, EURO 2020 Quarterfinals: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Belgium vs Italy, 12:30 AM IST, July 3. Also Read - SWE vs UKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Round of 16 Euro 2020 Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sweden vs Ukraine, 12:30 AM IST, June 30

It will be the clash of the titans as the World no.1 team Belgium will face favourites Italy in the quarterfinal match at Allianz Arena. This will be the fifth match between these two top teams in a major football event. Italy has dominated against Belgium as they have won three matches whereas one has ended in a draw. Thus, Italy hasn’t suffered a loss against Belgium in big events. Also Read - WI vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For West Indies vs South Africa, 11:30 PM IST, June 29

Belgium vs Italy Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BEL vs ITA, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, Italy Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips Belgium vs Italy, Online football Tips Belgium vs Italy Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020, Quarterfinal. Also Read - ENG vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Round of 16 Euro 2020 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For England vs Germany, 9:30 PM IST, June 29

TIME: 12:30 AM IST – July 3.

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich.

BEL vs ITA My Dream11 Team

Thibaut Courtois; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Thomas Meunier; Jorginho, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Lorenzo Insigne, Romelu Lukaku (VC), Ciro Immobile (C)

Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA), Vice-Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL)

BEL vs ITA Probable playing XI

Belgium (BEL) Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thomas Meunier; Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma; Leonardo Spinazzola, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella; Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

BEL vs ITA SQUADS

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Italy (ITA) Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu; Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi; Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castovilli, Matteo Pessina, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa; Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ITA Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction/ Italy Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – EURO 2020/ Online football Tips and more.