BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Belgium vs Netherlands XI Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEL vs NED-XI at Cartama Oval: In Playoff 3 of Championship Week in Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Netherlands XI will take on Belgium at the Cartama Oval on Thursday. The Dream11 ECC T10 BEL vs NED-XI match will start at 8:30 PM IST – October 7. Belgium have won three out of the played 5 matches so far in this Championship. They currently sit at the second spot in the standings with 7 points. In the last meeting between these two teams, Belgium lost to Netherlands XI by 11 runs. Netherlands XI, on the other hand, are also on the same boat, as they have won 3 matches and currently occupy the third spot in the standings with 7 points, having a net-run rate of 1.502. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, BEL vs NED-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Netherlands XI Dream11 Team Player List, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, BEL vs NED-XI Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Belgium vs Netherlands XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - BAL vs KHP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints National T20 Cup Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain - Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Probable Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Rawalpindi Stadium 8 PM IST October 7 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Netherlands XI and Belgium will take place at 8 PM IST – October 7. Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Time: 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 53: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

BEL vs NED-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ali Raza

Batters – Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Adnan Razaaq

All-rounders – Clayton Floyd (C), Saber Zakhil (VC), Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad

Bowlers – Ryan Klein, Julian De-Mey, Vivian Kingma, Murid Ekrami

BEL vs NED-XI Probable Playing XIs

Belgium: Sheikh Sheraz (C), Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (WK), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Adnan Razaaq, Waqas Raja, Burhan Niaz, Murid Ekrami.

Netherlands XI: Sebastian Braat (C), Clayton Floyd, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma.

BEL vs NED-XI Squads

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Omid Rahimi, Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Faisal Mehmood, Waqas Raja.

Netherlands XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Navjit Singh, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Ryan Klein, Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma, Olivier Elenbaas, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NED XI Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ Netherlands XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.