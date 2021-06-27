Dream11 Team Prediction

BEL vs POR, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Belgium vs Portugal – Seville, Spain at 12:30 AM IST, June 28: Also Read - EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women 1st WODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - England vs India, Probable XIs For Today's Test at Bristol 3:30 PM IST June 27 Sunday

A much-awaited EURO 2020 clash would see two star-studded sides – Belgium and Portugal – lock horns in a Round of 16 game. The match would be played at the La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain on Monday (28th June) at 12:30 AM IST. World No 1 Belgium would start favourites, but they would not take Portugal lightly, thanks to the Cristiano Ronaldo threat. Also Read - NED vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Puskas Arena at 9:30 PM IST, June 27

Belgium vs Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction Euro 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BEL vs POR, Euro 2020 Round of 16, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, Portugal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online football Tips Belgium vs Portugal, Online football Tips Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – Euro 2020, Round of 16. Also Read - Gareth Bale Walks Out During Interview When Asked About Future After Denmark Beat Wales in EURO 2020 | WATCH VIDEO

TIME: 12:30 AM IST – June 28.

Venue: Seville, Spain.

BEL vs POR My Dream11 Team

Rui Patricio, Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Raphael Guerreiro, Renato Sanches, Kevin De Bruyne (Captain), Thorgan Hazard, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku

BEL vs POR Probable playing XI

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Jason Denayer, Toby Alderweireld; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Carrasco, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Portugal

Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; Renato Sanches, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

BEL vs POR SQUADS

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo, William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva

Check Dream11 Prediction/ POR Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction/ Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – EURO 2020/ Online football Tips and more.