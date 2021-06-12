Belgium vs Russia Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEL vs RUS at Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg: Dream11 UEFA EURO 2020. Also Read - DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, EURO 2020 Group B: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match at Parken Stadium, Saturday 12th June, 9:30 PM IST

Belgium is up against Russia in the second header of UEFA EURO 2020 group game. World No.1 in the world, Belgium are undefeated in their last 5 matches and would love to extend their good run of form. Meanwhile the Russians having won 3 out of their last 5 outings, falling prey to Slovakia.

Belgium vs Russia Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BEL vs RUS, UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, Russia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Belgium vs Russia Football Match, Online Football Prediction and Tips – BEL vs RUS Football match, Online Football Tips Belgium vs Russia UEFA EURO 2020.

Date: 13th June 2021

Time: 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Gazprom Arena, St. Petersburg

BEL vs RUS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Mario Fernandes

Midfielders – Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Aleksandr Golovin

Strikers – Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Artem Dzyuba.

Captian: Romelu Lukaku, Vice-Captain: Diries Mertens

BEL vs RUS Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Thorgan Hazard; Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku

Russia

Anton Shunin, Igor Diveyev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov; Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev, Yuri Zhirkov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba

BEL vs RUS Dream11 Squads

Belgium

T Courtois, S Mingolet, M Sels, T Alderweireld, J Vertonghen, J Denayer, T Meunier, T Castagne, T Vermaelen, D Boyata, E Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, N Chadli, Y Carrasco, T Hazard, A Witsel, Y Tielemans, H Vanaken, L Trossard, D Praet, R Lukaku, D Mertens, M Batshuayi, J Doku

Russia

A Shunin, M Safonov, Y Dyupin, Y Zhirkov, M Fernandes, A Semyonov, F Kudryashov, G Dzhikiya, V Karavayev, I Diveev, D Kuzyayev, A Golovin, R Zobnin, M Ozdoyev, A Mostovoy, D Cheryshev, D Barinov, R Zhemaletdinov, D Fomin, M Mukhin, A Dzyuba, Miranchuk, A Ionov, A Zabolotny, A Sobolev, D Makarov