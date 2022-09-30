BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Belgium vs Scotland XI, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 3 PM IST September 30, Friday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, BEL vs SCO-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BEL vs SCO-XI Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Belgium vs Scotland XI, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.



TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between BEL and SCO XI will take place at 2.30 PM IST

Time – September 30, 3PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval

BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ali Raza(VC)

Batsmen – Muhammad Muneeb(C), Uzzair Shah, Muhammad Sulaiman

All-rounders – Shagharai Sefat, Adnan Razaaq, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers – Kess Sajjad, Jack Hogarth, Waqas Raja-I, Murid Ekrami

BEL vs SCO-XI Probable Playing XI

Belgium: Muhammad Sulaiman, Omid Malik Khel, Ali Raza©(wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Zaki Shah, Waqas Raja, Sajad Ahmadzai

Scotland XI: Alex Hinkley, Michael English, Callum Garden(wk), Liam Naylor, Jack Jarvis, Lewis O’Donnell, Uzzair Shah, Kess Sajjad, Jasper Davidson, Jack Hogarth, Adrian Neill©