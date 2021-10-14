BEL vs SIB Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Croatia

Belgrade CC vs Split India Brodosplit Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEL vs SIB at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground: In match no. 15 and 16 of ECS T10 Croatia tournament, Split India Brodosplit will take on Belgrade CC at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Croatia BEL vs SIB match will start at 6:30 PM IST – October 14. With 3 wins and a loss, Belgrade are placed at the second spot in the standings with 6 points. They lost their first match against Zagreb Sokol and didn't look back thereafter and won three consecutive matches on the trot. On the other hand, Split India Brodosplit are out of form at the moment having lost their last 4 matches. They occupy the fourth spot in the standings with 4 points. They need to ensure they must win their remaining 2 matches to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Here is the ECS T10 Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEL vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction, BEL vs SIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BEL vs SIB Probable XIs ECS T10 Croatia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Belgrade CC vs Split India Brodosplit, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Croatia.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Croatia toss between Split India Brodosplit and Belgrade CC will take place at 6 PM IST – October 14.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

BEL vs SIB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Slobodan Tosic

Batters – Alexander Dizija, Achari Sethunathan, Nemanja Zimonjic

All-rounders – Kuruvilla Abraham (C), Frajeesh Vallupara, Wintley Burton (VC), Mohan Karanam

Bowlers – Vukasin Zimonjic, Vasu Pulibanti, Amal Manuel

BEL vs SIB Probable Playing XIs

Belgrade CC: Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Adrian-Leslie Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Nicholas Johns Wickberg, Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ali Gajic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Gaurav Chopra, Michael Dorgan.

Split India Brodosplit: Vasu Pulibanti (C), Pashe Sadagopan (wk), Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Asif MD, Mohan Karanam, Achari Sethunathan, Kuruvilla Abraham, Amal Manuel, Frajeesh Vallupara, Johnson Mathew, Mahesh Nukanaboina.

BEL vs SIB Squads

Belgrade CC: Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (C), Slobodan Tosic, Alexander Dizija, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Ali Gajic, Gaurav Chopra,

Sachin Shinde, Robin Viten.

Split India Brodosplit: Vasu Pulibanti (C), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Pashe Sadagopan (wk), Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Mathew Johnson, Achari Sethunathan, Nirmal Anthikkadu, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Mahesh Nukanaboina.

