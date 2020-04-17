Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Smolevichi Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's BEL vs SMO: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them.

TOSS – The toss between Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Smolevichi will take place at 7:30 PM (IST).

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Naumov E, Blr

My Dream11 Team

Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Vakulich, Aleksey Butarevich, Eduard Zhevnerov, Pavel Bordukov, Nikita Rochey, Konstantin Kotov, Anatoli Makarov, Evgeni Skoblikov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Leonid Kovel

BEL vs SMO Probable Playing XIs

Belshina Bobruisk: S Turanok (GK), M Bashilov, P Bordukov, S Glebko, L Kovel, K Kuchinski, S Odeoibo, N Rochev, R Salimov, E Skoblikov, V Yasukevich

FC Smolevichi: A Filtsov (GK), M Alibekov, Y Barsukov, A Butarevich, K Kotov, A Makarov, V Mukhamedov, I Rashchenia, A Turik, I Veras, E Zhevnerov

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Artem Gomelko, Nikita Rochey

Vice-captain Options: Aleksey Butarevich, Roman Salimov

Squads

FC Smolevichi: Aleksey Turik, Yevgeni Barsukov, Vladislav Mukhamedov, Ivan Veras, Konstantin Kotov, Aleksey Butarevich, Alexander Dzhigero, Andrei Alshanik, Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, Dmitri Schegrikovich, Anatoli Makarov, Pavel Sadovski, Aleksey Vakulich, Pavel Sadovskiy, Stepan Makarov, Terentiy Lutsevich, Mutalip Alibekov, Eduard Zhevnerov, Ilya Rashchenya, Ivan Vasilenok, Aleksandr Filtsov, Artem Gomelko, Nikita Lazovskiy, Matvey Kazharnovic

Belshina Bobruisk: Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

