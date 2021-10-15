BEL vs SOS Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Croatia

Belgrade CC vs Sir Oliver Split Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Croatia- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEL vs SOS at Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground: In match no. 19 and 20 of ECS T10 Croatia tournament, Sir Oliver Split will take on Belgrade CC at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Croatia BEL vs SOS match will start at 6:30 PM IST – October 15. Belgrade are already through to the playoffs with two of their matches yet to be played. With 5 wins and a loss, they have cemented their spot at the top of the table with 10 points. Sir Oliver Split, on the other hand, are in a must-win situation. After 5 straight losses, Oliver Split registered their first win in this competition against Ljubljana by 9 wickets. However, they are still sitting at the bottom of the table with 2 points. Here is the ECS T10 Croatia Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEL vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction, BEL vs SOS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BEL vs SOS Probable XIs ECS T10 Croatia, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Belgrade CC vs Sir Oliver Split, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Croatia.Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 FINAL: Captain, Vice-Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 14 Friday

TOSS: The ECS T10 Croatia toss between Sir Oliver Split and Belgrade CC will take place at 6 PM IST – October 15. Also Read - ZAS vs LJU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints ECS T10 Croatia Match 17 And 18: Captain, Vice-Captain- Zagreb Sokol vs Ljubljana, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 at Hotel Resnik Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 15 Friday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - BOS vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Boost Region vs Mis Ainak Region ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 15 Thursday

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground.

BEL vs SOS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Adrian Dunbar, Sam Houghton

Batters – Alexander Dizija, Ornob Masum, David Skinner

All-rounders – Nikola Davidovic (C), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Wintley Burton (VC)

Bowlers – Josip Jukic, Stefan Nerandzic, Vukasin Zimonjic

BEL vs SOS Probable Playing XIs

Belgrade CC: Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Adrian-Leslie Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Nicholas Johns Wickberg (C), Slobodan Tosic, Nemanja Zimonjic, Ali Gajic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Gaurav Chopra, Michael Dorgan.

Sir Oliver Split: Nikola Davidovic (C), Sam Houghton (wk), Josip Jukic, Ornob Masum, Sakib Hasan, Jovan Reb, David Skinner, Zoran Dragun, Stefan Nerandzic, Sandeep Soni, Nikola Stanojevic.

BEL vs SOS Squads

Belgrade CC: Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (C), Bogdan Dugic, Alexander Dizija, Nemanja Zimonjic, Sachin Shinde, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Gaurav Chopra, Robin Vitas, Ali Gajic.

Sir Oliver Split: Jovan Reb, Sakib Hasan, David Skinner, Ornob Masum, Nikola Stanojevic, Josip Jukic, Nikola Davidovic (C), Stefan Nerandzic, Sandeep Soni, Sam Houghton (wk), Zoran Dragun, Solobadan Tosic, Ali Gajic.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOS Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ Sir Oliver Split Dream11 Team Prediction/ Belgrade CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – ECS T10 Croatia/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.