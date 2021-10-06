BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Belgium vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEL vs SPA at Cartama Oval: In Match 14 of Championship Week of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Spain will take on Belgium at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday. The Dream11 ECC T10 BEL vs SPA match will start at 6:30 PM IST – October 6. In the last match between these teams, Belgium outplayed Spain by 27 runs in the final match of Group A. Belgium are in tremendous form and are placed at the top of the table with 7 points under their belt. On the other hand, Spain are still waiting for their first win in this T10 tournament. They have lost all the four matches that they have played so far and are rooted in the team standings. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction, BEL vs SPA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Spain Dream11 Team Player List, Belgium Dream11 Team Player List, BEL vs SPA Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Belgium vs Spain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL Match 51: Captain, Vice-Captain - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah 7.30 PM IST October 5 Tuesday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Belgium and Spain will take place at 6 PM IST – October 6. Also Read - SPA vs AUT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Dream11 ECC T10: Captain, Vice-captain For Spain vs Austria, Today’s Probable XIs at Cartama Oval on October 5, Tuesday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - ORG vs GRN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VCA T20 Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain - VCA Orange vs VCA Green, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 at VCA Stadium 9 AM IST October 5 Tuesday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

BEL vs SPA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ali Raza, Awais Ahmed

Batters – Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Adnan Razaaq

All-rounders – Saber Zakhil (C), Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad (VC), Atif Mehmood

Bowlers – Zulqarnain Haider, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti

BEL vs SPA Probable Playing XIs

Belgium: Ali Raza (wk), Muhammad Muneeb, Sheraz Sheikh (C), Adnan Razaaq, Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Shaheryar Butt, Khalid Ahmadzai.

Spain: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Raja Adeel, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider.

BEL vs SPA Squads

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza(wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Omid Rahimi, Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekram, Waqas Raja, Faisal Mehmood.

Spain: Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Raja, Atif Mehmood, Thomas Vine, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Asjad Butt, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SPA Dream11 Team/ BEL Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team Prediction/ Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.