Belgium vs Spain Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEL vs SPA at Cartama Oval: In Match 20 of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Spain will take on Belgium in Group A match at the Cartama Oval on Thursday. The Dream11 ECC T10 BEL vs SPA match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 16. Spain are currently placed at the second position on the points table of the Dream11 ECC T10 whereas Belgium occupy the top spot in the points table. Spain played six matches in this season of the Dream11 ECC T10 where they won four matches while Belgium also played six matches in this season where they won five matches.

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Spain and Belgium will take place at 8 PM IST – September 16.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Wicketkeeper – Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Kuldeep Lal, Sheraz Sheikh, Adnan Razaaq

All-rounders – Saber Zakhil (C), Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Zulqarnain Haider, Hamza Saleem

Bowlers – Shagharai Sefat (VC), Atif Mehmood, Murid Ekrami

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Mohammad, Ali Raza (wk), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Sefat Shagharai, Sheraz Sheikh (C), Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq, Saber Zakhil.

Spain: Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Awais Ahmed (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Hamza Saleem, Atif Mehmood, Adeel Raja, Jack Perman, Thomas Vine, Zulqaranin Haider

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Muneeb Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Omid Rahimi, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Saqlain Raja, Waqas Raja.

Spain: Christian Munoz-Mills, Asjad Muhammad, Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Yasir Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Awais Ahmed, Adeel Raja, Atif Mehmood, Thomas Vine.

