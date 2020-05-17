Dream11 Team Prediction

BEL vs VIT Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Belshina Bobruisk vs Vitebsk Match at Spartak Stadium 5.30 PM IST:

Vitebsk will start overwhelming favourites when they lock horns with the bottom first placed Belshina Bobruisk on Sunday in a Belarus Premier League match. In six matches thus far, Bobruisk has not won a single match, drawing two. They would like to get a win and get their campaign going.

Vitebsk is at the tenth spot and would like to get the three points. In eight matches, they have won three and lost three, drawing two.

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Belshina Bobruisk vs Vitebsk will start at 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Spartak Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Turanok, Evgeni, Skitov, Chalov, Julio, Bordukov, Matveenko, Gurenko, Kovel, Ion, Glebko’

Playing 11

Belshina Bobruisk: Aleksey Kharitonovich, Vladislav Yasukevich, Maksim Grek, Samuel Odeyobo, Nikita Rochev, Evgeni Skoblikov, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Sergey Glebko, Leonid Kovel, Vladislav

Vitebsk: Artem Skitov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Daniil Chalov, Pavel Nazarenko, Maksim Kalenchuk, Wanderson, Sergey Volkov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Ruslan Teverov, Artur Kats

SQUADS

Belshina Bobruisk: Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, MikhailBashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

Vitebsk: Vladislav Fedosov, Ruslan Teverov, Ilmir Nurisov, Anton Matveenko, Ion Nicolaescu, Diego Carioca, Maksim Kalenchuk, Artem Gurenko, Sergey Volkov, Yan Mosesov, Aleksandr Ksenofontov, Ilya Vasilev, Ioan Nemchenok, Ilya Vasiljev, Maksim Drobysh, Wanderson, Artem Skitov, Daniil Chalov, Evgeni Klopotskiy, Pavel Nazarenko, Artur Kats, Oleg Karamushka, Vadim Baburchenkov, Julio Cesar, Dmitri Gushchenko, Artem Soroko.

