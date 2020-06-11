Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Belenenses vs Vitoria Guimares SC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match BEL vs VIT at Estadio Nacional do Jamor: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of Portuguese League 2019-20, Belenenses are all set to lock horns against Vitoria de Guimaraes in Portuguese at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor on Thursday (June 11). The Portuguese Primeira Liga match will kick-start at 11.30 PM IST. From being in the relegation battle to emerging as one of the most in-form outfits in the league, Belenenses have come out strong in the competition ever since the resumption of the league. Belenenses have been climbing up the points table and defeated Aves 2-0 in the last round.

Meanwhile, Vitoria Guimares have also been on a terrific run and have won their last four fixtures. On the other hand, Belenenses are also unbeaten in the last five matches. However, as per odds, Vitoria de Guimaraes are favourite to clinch all three points. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Belenenses and Vitoria Guimares SC will start at 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Nacional do Jamor

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K Koffi

Defenders: N Varela, A Ribeiro Almeida, V Bondarenko, F Hanin

Midfielders: A Santos, D Pereira, J Teixeira (VC)

Forwards: L Carlos, B Duarte (C), M Edwards

BEL vs VIT Probable Playing XIs

Belenenses: Koffi, Varela, Santos, Carlos, Silva, Coelho, Phete, Esgaio, Show, Lica, Cassierra.

Vitoria de Guimaraes: Bondarenko, Hanin, Almeida, Pereira, Teixeira, Duarte, Edwards, Douglas, Sacko, Pepe, Evangelista.

BEL vs VIT SQUADS

Belenenses: Jose Filipe Mendes, Hervé Kouakou Koffi, João Manuel Silva Monteiro, Ricardo Ferreira, André Moreira, Eduardo Kau, Francisco Varela, Ruben Lima, Diego Rocha, Hakim Ouro-Sama, Diogo Calila, Nilton Varela Lopes, Chima Akas, Tomás Ribeiro, Luis Silva, Gonçalo Silva, Luca Van Der Gaag, Ivan Gato Alves Dias, Show, Lica, Chahreddine Boukholda, Tiago Esgaio, Salo Agrelos, Silvestre Varela, Thibang Phete, André Santos, Nuno Pina, Danny Henriques, Sphephelo Sithole, Tomás Castro, Imad Faraj, Robinho, Mateo Casierra, Alhassane Keita, Charles-Andreas Brym, Nuno Coelho, Marco Matias, Edi Semedo.

Vitoria Guimares: Douglas, Jhonatan, Aboubakar Ouattara, Miguel Silva, Tiago Martins, Pedrao, Frederico Venâncio, Valerii Bondarenko, Víctor García, Falaye Sacko, Florent Hanin, Easah Suliman, Lucas Soares, Mascarenhas, Romain Correia, Lucas Evangelista, João Teixeira, André, Diogo Rochinha, Ibrahim Blati Touré, Marcus Edwards, Mikel Agu, Alhassan Wakaso, Denis Poha, Joseph Amoah, Andre Almeida, Pepe, Davidson, Elias Abouchabaka, Ola John, Léo Bonatini, João Pedro, Jefferson Encada, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Nuno Filipe Ribeiro Teixeira, Bruno Duarte.

