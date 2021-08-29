Belgian GP Live Streaming, F1 Race Live Today Updates

After the summer break, Formula 1 is back with the Belgian Grand Prix taking place this weekend. The Lewis vs Max show resumes today when Formula 1 continues at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen drew first blood, taking pole with an epic wet lap. George Russell took a shock second in the Williams; Hamilton could only manage third. The 7-time champ Hamilton finished the first part of the season well, but Verstappen will have the support of many Dutch fans in neighbouring Belgian. Meanwhile, defending world champion Hamilton of Mercedes will start his bid for a 100th GP win from the second row alongside McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

While Verstappen got out to an early lead this season, Hamilton has taken first place in the 2021 standings to this point. Lando Norris is currently third in points this season, but will have an uphill battle on Sunday with poor positioning due to a crash in qualifying. This historic 9-mile circuit held its first Belgian Grand Prix back in 1925. Here is a look at how to watch Belgian Grand Prix main race in India, the Belgian Grand Prix live streaming details.

When is the Belgian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Belgian GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, August 29 in India.

What are the timings of the Belgian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Belgian GP 2021 F1 race will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Where is the Belgian GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The Belgian GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Northamptonshire.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Belgian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Belgian GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the Belgian GP 2021 F1 race?

The Belgian GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.