Belgium Player Expresses Disappointment On FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Hosts India

Belgium's Elliot van Strydonck said India's 'power of money' is big driving force in the country's ability to host the Hockey World Cup thrice in last four editions.

India players celebrate after scoring a goal against Spain. (Image: HI)

New Delhi: Belgian Elliot van Strydonck has made a stunning comment on India alleging that the Asian country managed to host the Hockey World Cup for the third time in last four editions due to ‘power of money.

Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are currently hosting the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 which went underway on January 13. Earlier, India hosted the Hockey World Cup in 2018 (Bhubaneswar) and 2010 (New Delhi).

In a recent interview, Van Strydonck expressed disappointment stating, “It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event”. Van Strydonck was asked, ‘How is it possible that a sport agrees to play three of its last four Worlds in the same country?’

“The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They must be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event,” Van Strydonck told Belgium newspaper La Libre as quoted by The Indian Express.

Having said that, Van Strydonck also admitted that no other country could have 20,000 seats packed every day. “But India is the only country that can fill stadiums with 20,000 seats every day. The atmosphere is guaranteed.

“In addition, it is the only nation that can count on global sponsors like Hero or Odisha. The choice makes sense financially, but unfair to sporting fairness. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 years.

“However, the media coverage of hockey remains too limited here (in Belgium),” added Van Strydonck, who won 2016 Olympics silver with Belgium. The defending champions are placed in Group B along with Germany, Japan and Korea in this edition.

This is not the first time, Belgium have spoken against India. Earlier during the FIH Awards 2021, Hockey Belgium expressed disappointment after India made a clean sweep based on the voting system.