New Delhi: It could be bad news for Belgium as skipper Eden Hazard and star striker Kevin de Bruyne are likely to miss the much-awaited EURO 2020 quarter-final in Munich on Friday. The two megastars picked up injuries during Belgium's win over Portugal on Sunday night at Sevilla. If they miss the quarters, it is bound to hurt the side as they are key members of the set-up.

Following a tackle from behind by Portugal mid-fielder João Palhinha, De Bruyne hurt his ankle. He was immediately replaced by Dries Mertens, who came in for him in the 48th minute. In the dying moments of the match, Belgium skipper Eden Hazard also left the pitch and was replaced by Yannick Carrasco. Reports suggest that Hazard picked up a muscle problem.

The two players were injured even before the start of the tournament but recovered in the nick of time to help Belgium top their group and advance to the Round of 16.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said tests will be done after the team returns to Belgium on Monday.

“We will take 48 hours now to assess the situation of the two players. We go back to Belgium now and they will have scans on the injuries tomorrow,” Martinez said at his post-match news conference.

Things do not look good for Belgium and fans would be praying that the two players get fit and are available for the quarter-final against a formidable Italian side. The next couple of days could be crucial for the two players as they aim to play the quarters.