Turin: Belgium will take on defending World Champions, France in the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Friday (IST) . The Red Devils have showcased good form since crashing out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 against eventual champions Italy. They thumped Estonia 5-2 before beating Czech Republic 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. In their last outing, Belgium ousted Belarus by 1-0. Meanwhile, Les Blues' form in recent matches hasn't been great. They suffered a shock exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. Since then, they have settled for back-to-back draws against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Ukraine before pulling off a 2-0 win over Finland in the World Cup Qualifiers. In the other semi-final, Spain defeated 10-man Italy by 2-1 to enter the UEFA Nations League Final.

When is the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will take place on Thursday, October 8 in India.

What are the timings of the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match being played?

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will be played at Juventus Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match will be telecasted live on Sony Ten network.

Where can you live stream the Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match?

The Belgium vs France UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.