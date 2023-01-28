Home

Belgium Vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details Of BEL Vs GER Final

Belgium are the defending champions of Hockey World Cup and are aiming to be fourth country to win back-to-back titles after Pakistan, Germany and Australia.

Belgium have won the Hockey World Cup in 2018 in Bhubaneswar. (Image: Twitter)

Bhubaneswar: Defending champions Belgium will look to make it back-to-back titles in India when they take on a resilient Germany and become only the fourth nation to defend the Hockey World Cup title when the two sides clash in the final on Sunday at Kalinga Stadium.

Belgium were champions at the very same venue four years ago. Pakistan, Australia and Germany have won back-to-back titles in the past and Belgium would seek to achieve that feat. Belgium were crowned Olympic champions in Tokyo in 2021.

Belgium have been the most flawless side in the tournament so far that has some of the world’s finest attacking and defensive players as well as penalty corner specialists. They also have one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the form of Vincent Vanasch.

Belgium have scored 18 goals with star striker Tom Boon contributing seven, and conceded just five in as many matches. But the world no.2 side would be wary of the ‘German culture of resilience’ which has been in full display in this World Cup as the Die Honamas twice came back from 0-2 down to reach the final.

The only chink in their armour could be that Belgium have depended mostly on Boon to score the goals. Florent Van Aubel, Cedric Charlier and Sebastien Dockier have scored just two goals each.

Arthur Van Doren and Arthur de Sloover will be the main men at the Belgium defence while captain Denayer and Victor Wegnez will try to control the midfield. Germany, on the other hand, will be looking to clinch their first title after 2006 and join the club of other three countries to have won the World Cup thrice or more.

The form of penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat, who won the 2016 Olympics gold with Argentina but now represents Germany, will be key for the Die Honamas as his hat-trick was instrumental in the 4-3 win over Australia.

Tom Grambusch, the younger brother of captain Mats, and Niklas Wellen scored in that match, and the duo will be Germany’s key players once again on Sunday. Historically also, there is not much to differentiate between the two teams with

Belgium having won 15 out of the 35 matches they have played against each other.

Germany have won 13 times while seven matches were drawn. Germany have beaten Belgium just once since July 2017. Losing semifinalists Australia and Netherlands will face each other in the bronze medal match earlier in the day.

When and where the Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be played?

The Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 7 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final in India?

The Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India.

Where to get live streaming of Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final?

Disney+Hotstar will live telecast the Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final. Fancode will live stream the Belgium vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 2023 final for free.