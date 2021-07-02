Belgium vs Italy Live Streaming Football Euro 2020 Quarterfinal

New Delhi: Two big teams – Belgium and Italy – will face off each other in the second Quarterfinal clash of Euro 2020 at Allianz Arena, Munich on Friday. Both teams have locked horns against one another on four occasions in major Football events, in which Italy has won three whereas one has ended in a draw. Also Read - EURO 2020 Quarter-Final Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

Meanwhile, both Italy, as well as Belgium, had topped their respective groups by winning all their three matches. Italy defeated Austria by 2-1 in Round of 16 whereas Belgium knocked out the defending champions Portugal by 1-0. Also Read - Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 in India: Preview, Squads, Team News - Where to Watch CRO vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online; TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match?

Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 27. Also Read - Match Highlights Belgium vs Portugal Updates Euro 2020: Thorgan Hazard's Goal Knocks Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Out From Tournament

Where will Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match being played?

Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match will be played at Allianz Arena, Munich.

Which TV channel will broadcast Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match?

Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live stream of Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match?

Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the squads for Belgium vs Italy EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Match?

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard.

Italy Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.