In the EURO 2020 Round of 16 match, Portugal lock horns with Belgium on Sunday night at Sevilla. The much-anticipated clash will see two superstars – Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku – face-off. For Portugal and Belgium, nothing short of a win would satisfy them.

Belgium vs Portugal Live Streaming EURO UEFA 2020: When And Where to Watch BEL vs POR Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV. Here are the details of when and where to watch Belgium vs Portugal EURO UEFA 2020 live match online and on TV.

What are the timings of Belgium vs Portugal EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

Belgium vs Portugal EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, June 27.

Where will Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match being played?

Belgium vs Portugal EURO 2020 Round of 16Match will be played at Sevilla, Spain.

Which TV channel will broadcast Belgium vs Portugal EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

Belgium vs Portugal EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Match?

Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

What are the squads for the Portugal vs France EURO 2020 Round of 16 Match?

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva, Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo, William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva