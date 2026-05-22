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Bemisal Bihar, Vedanta Chairman and Billionaire Anil Agarwal demands the creation of a new IPL franchise like Chennai and Kolkata

‘Bemisal Bihar’, Vedanta Chairman and Billionaire Anil Agarwal demands the creation of a new IPL franchise like Chennai and Kolkata

Vedanta chairman and billionaire Anil Agarwal has demanded for the creation of an Indian Premier League franchise based out of Bihar which he feels is the right step forward to honor the cricketing talent coming out from the state

India's Ishan Kishan bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Photo credit: IANS)

Vedanta chairman and billionaire Anil Agarwal has demanded for the creation of an Indian Premier League franchise based out of Bihar which he feels is the right step forward to honor the cricketing talent coming out from the state. Agarwal wrote a detailed tweet on X earlier today where he name dropped a few talented cricketers who have produced outstanding performances for their franchises in the IPL as well as for the Indian team.

In that tweet, Anil Agarwal stated that Bihar should have a franchise of its own just like Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata, claiming that the state has given many talented cricketers in the recent past.

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He then name dropped Patna’s Ishan Kishan, highlighting the wicket-keeper batter’s world record of scoring the fastest double century. Kishan, who was a key part of India’s 2026 ICC T20 World Cup win on home soil earlier this year, had taken just 126 balls to score 200 against Bangladesh back in 2022.

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Agarwal then mentioned the rise of Samastipur’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who has taken the cricketing world by a storm with his outstanding range hitting ability. The 15-year-old is currently the third highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 and he might as well can win the Orange Cap for most runs if the Rajasthan Royals qualify for the playoffs, which will give Sooryavanshi at least a match or two to outscore other batters.

क्या आपको नहीं लगता Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians और Kolkata Knight Riders की तरह बेमिसाल बिहार की भी एक टीम होनी चाहिए? बिहार की मिट्टी ने देश को बहुत से बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी दिए हैं। पटना में जन्मे ईशान किशन ने सबसे कम गेंदों में ODI double century लगाई। समस्तीपुर… pic.twitter.com/bgScCh40Zd — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 22, 2026

Last but not the least, the billionaire business tycoon also spoke about Gopalganj-born bowler Sakib Hussain, a right-arm medium pacer who has registered 14 wickets in 9 matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad his debut IPL season this year.

Anil Agarwal then expressed his grief or rather disappointment about Bihar not getting an IPL franchise, something the state fully deserves.

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“Don’t you think Bihar deserves an unparalleled team of its own, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders? The soil of Bihar has given the country many exceptional cricketers.” – Anil Agarwal wrote

“But one thing always bothers me: why hasn’t our Bihar yet earned the recognition and identity in cricket that we rightfully deserve.” – Agarwal added.

Anil Agarwal offers ‘unconditional support’ to young athletes from Bihar

Anil Agarwal further stated that it has been his long standing wish to see the youth of Bihar succeeding in every possible field, claiming that athletes from the state should get world class infrastructure and support in every possible way.

He went as far as to claim that if cricketers from Bihar are given these facilities, then it will become the best team in the world. The 72-year-old also assured that he will provide unconditional support to the state team as well as the players before iterating that Bihar is not just a state for him but an emotion.

“It has always been my dream and endeavour to ensure that the youth of Bihar get full opportunities to excel in every field, and that our players receive world-class infrastructure and support right here in Bihar.” – Anil Agarwal concluded.

Will we actually see the creation of a franchise from Bihar or will it remain a dream? Time will tell.

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