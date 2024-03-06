'Duckett Hasn't Seen Pant Playing', Rohit's Epic Reply To Englishmen's Remark On Jaiswal

Home

‘Ben Duckett Hasn’t Seen Rishabh Pant’, Rohit Sharma’s Epic Reply To Englishmen’s Remark On Yashasvi Jaiswal

India will now play the final Test against England which is scheduled to take place in HPCA stadium in Himanchal Pradesh.

New Delhi: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slammed Ben Duckett for his statement on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s playing style. In the ongoing Test series against England, Jaiswal slammed 80 off 96 balls in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test and maintained a 70+ strike rate during the double-century knock in Visakhapatnam. In Ranchi Test Jaiswal slammed 73 and 37 runs respectively.

The young India batter is on the verge of breaking legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar’s record of most runs in a Test series by an Indian batter.

After Jaiswal’s heroices Ben Duckett said that without England’s ‘Bazball’ strategies implemented by Test coach McCullum, Jaiswal, along with players globally, might not have been as emboldened to adopt an aggressive playing style.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,” Duckett said.

“We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket,” said the Englishman, who also scored a century in the first innings of the Rajkot Test.

India captain Rohit Sharma responded to Dukett’s statement by giving Rishabh Pant’s example. Pant who is out of cricket since 2022 is also known for his aggressive batting in the Test cricket.

“There was a guy named Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him playing” said Rohit.

