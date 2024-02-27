Home

Ben Foakes Has a Little ‘Man Crush’ on Dhruv Jurel – Ben Stokes After Ind vs Eng 4th Test at Ranchi

It was no surprise that Stokes was talking about Ben Foakes, who is a wicketkeeper himself.

Dhruv Jurel plays through the off side against England in the fourth Test. (Image: BCCI)

Ranchi: Dhruv Jurel was the star of the show for India at Ranchi as he notched up scores of 90 and 39*. Not only did the debutant bail India out of a tricky situation at Ranchi, but his efforts also got rewarded as he was awarded the player of the match. While Jurel is now receiving praise from all quarters, English captain Ben Stokes made a massive revelation where he claimed that an English player has a ‘man crush’ on the Indian wicketkeeper. It was no surprise that Stokes was talking about Ben Foakes, who is a wicketkeeper himself.

“Both innings he’s played very well. His keeping was something to watch — I think Ben Foakes has a little man crush on him there,” said Stokes in the post-match press conference.

“The series has shown a lot of talent, for us and India. I love Test cricket and we’ve seen some young, inexperienced players perform and the future looks bright in this format,” Stokes added at the ceremony.

