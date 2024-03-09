Home

Ben Stokes ADMITS Being ‘Outplayed’ by Rohit Sharma’s India at Dharamsala

Claiming that England could not win the 'small' moments in the series, Stokes also said that as a team they know where they got it wrong.

England captain Ben Stokes looks dejected after being dismissed on Monday in the second Test against India. (Image: ECB)

Dharamsala: It was a day to remember for Rohit Sharma and his men in Dharamsala as they hammered England inside four days to complete a 4-1 series rout. After India beat England by an innings and 64 runs, English captain Ben Stokes finally admitted that the hosts ‘outplayed’ them completely. Claiming that England could not win the ‘small’ moments in the series, Stokes also said that as a team they know where they got it wrong.

“We have been outplayed by the better team of the series. We got so much cricketing coming up, so looking forward to it. When you look at the series as a whole, in those small moments we haven’t been able to keep it going. We all know as individuals as to where it all went wrong. When India get on top with the ball a lot men come around the bat and you got to find ways to keep those guys out of play and you need to be positive enough to take those risks and sometimes it could lead to downfall,” Stokes said at the presentation after the loss.

Stokes also reckoned that Alex Hartley and Shoaib Bashir were the finds of the series.

“Crawley and Duckett continuing their partnership at the top and Bashir and Hartley have been really exceptional the whole series and Root coming into form at the backend is really exciting ahead of our summer. Amazing to be on the field with Jimmy. 700 wickets for a seamer is quite phenomenal, from the day he first started being a cricketer to where he is now, the desire and commitment is still there and he if the fittest cricketer I have ever seen,” Stokes added further.

