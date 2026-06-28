Ben Stokes announce sudden yet obvious retirement after night club after ECB disciplinary probe

England captain Ben Stokes has announced his sudden retirement from international cricket, confirming that the ongoing third Test against New Zealand will be his last appearance for his country. The England and Wales Cricket Board shared the news on Sunday by releasing a video of the 35-year-old legendary all-rounder addressing his teammates in the dressing room before the start of the day’s play, stating that these would be his final two days leading the side and representing England.
Stokes made his international debut back in 2011 and established himself as one of the most impactful match-winners in England’s cricket history.
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“One of England’s all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match. Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for. We love you so much and wish you all the best in your retirement England will never be the same again,” ECB wrote on their tributary video for Ben Stokes.
One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.
Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for.
We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026
After taking over the Test captaincy from Joe Root in 2022 when the team was struggling, Stokes revitalized the side alongside head coach Brendon McCullum. He led England in 44 Test matches, securing 24 victories during his tenure.
While his leadership started with immense success, the team faced tougher periods recently, including an Ashes defeat in Australia and a drawn home Test series against India.
The all-rounder will forever be remembered for playing some of the most iconic knocks in the sport. His spectacular, unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s famously helped England lift their first-ever 50-over world championship.
Just weeks later, he played an astonishing, unbeaten innings of 135 against Australia at Headingley to pull off a miracle win in the Ashes, a knock widely considered one of the greatest in Test history. His career-best Test score remains a destructive 258 against South Africa in Cape Town in 2016.
The ECB paid tribute to Stokes on social media, calling him the most inspirational captain and leader the team could have ever hoped for. His departure is a shock to cricket fans all around the world but it is because of his own mistake that he made after winning the 1st Test match against New Zealand earlier this month.
Ben Stokes will now be hoping to lead the the Three Lions towards a victory in the 3rd Test in Manchester to capture the series 2-1.