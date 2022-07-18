New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday’s match against South Africa at his home ground, Riverside Ground, in Durham.Also Read - 'Not Test Cricket But Future of ODIs Look Uncertain', Says Pragyan Ojha

Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs, including three centuries, and picked 74 wickets. He captained the ODI side during last summer's 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Ben Stokes also revealed that he was unable to give his teammates 100 per cent of himself and the all-rounder will now focus on Test cricket and T20I cricket.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it” said Stokes.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years” added Stokes.

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format” concluded Ben Stokes.