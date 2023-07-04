Home

Ben Stokes’ Befitting Reply After Australian Newspaper MOCKS English Captain Following Lord’s Loss | VIRAL TWEET

Ashes 2023: Claiming that it cannot be him, Stokes tweeted that he never bowls with the new ball.

Ben Stokes to Australian Daily (Image: Screengrab)

London: The Australian and the English media have been working overtime since the Ashes started. After Australia beat England by 43 runs in the second Test at Lord’s, an Australian daily mocked the English cricket team and labelled them as ‘crybabies’ with a picture of Ben Stokes beside a newball. Stokes, who is also active on social space, may have come across the picture and the caption. The English captain then responded. Claiming that it cannot be him, Stokes tweeted that he never bowls with the new ball.

Here is the paper-cutting:

The Australian newspaper headlines. pic.twitter.com/Bt921dOlwl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2023

And here is Stokes’ response. Stokes tweeted: “That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball.”

That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023

Stokes was the star of the show as he nearly pulled off a heist. Till he was there, England were in with a hope. He not only hit a maverick ton, but it also came at a decnt pace. Stokes innings was laced with nine sixes.

“Having experienced something similar, you are able to look back at it. Did take a lot out of Headingley but unfortunately not to be. Definitely felt we had a shout, but Australia changed their plans and that changed things for me. I had to take my risks to the longer side of the ground. Tough one to swallow, but it was a fantastic game. We are 2-0 down but we got 3 games to go,” Stokes said at the post-match presentation.

