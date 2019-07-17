The star English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was awarded the man of the match in the final of ICC World Cup 2019, has called the entire team management of England the World Cup winners in a heart-warming gesture.

Taing to Instagram on Wednesday, the 28-year-old cricketer posted a group picture of the England team which also has the non-playing staffs. Captioning the photo, Stokes wrote, “15 players and backroom staff, and so many other people who aren’t in this photo are World Cup winners, it’s the best thing about being apart of a team is that you get to share these moments with great people,and we all know it wouldn’t of happened without each other #England #Team.”

Stokes starred with the bat for the hosts in final on Sunday, helping the three lions win their maiden World Cup title. Reeling at 71/3, England found themselves in an asking situation chasing New Zealand’s 241 when he came into bat. Partnering Jos Buttler he scripted a partnership of 110 runs before helping England tie the match.

As the game extended to super over, Stokes played a crucial hand there with a score of eight in just three deliveries. His performance proved to be just enough for his team as they got their hands in the most coveted trophy of cricket for the first time. Stokes hit the maximum number of boundaries for his team which eventually shaped up to be the most significant factor as the Eoin Morgan-led side won on the virtue of scoring more boundaries than their counterparts, after the super over ended in a tie.