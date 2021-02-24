Ben Stokes has stirred a controversy after he took a catch and claimed it during the opening day of the third Test at Motera on Wednesday. Shubman Gill got a reprieve after the replay showed that Stokes had not taken it cleanly. It did not take long for the TV umpire to spot that on the replay after the on-field umpire gave out as the soft signal. Stuart Broad got the ball to come off the outside edge of Gill and the ball was dying on Stokes, he took it initially, but then grasped it. Also Read - LIVE Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Today's Pink-Ball Test at Motera: Rohit, Shubman Off to a Steady Start

Here is what happened in the second over of the Indian innings: Also Read - England B or Pitch? Twitteratti Ask Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen After Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel Ensure Batting Collapse at Motera in 3rd Test

Fans are already reacting to it:

Now You Decide It’s Out or Not Out ? Ben Stokes #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ChQKBS3814 — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) February 24, 2021

I think the issue with the Not Out decision when you compare to the catch of Leech there seemed to be many angles and some time taken to look, compare to the Ben Stokes ‘catch’ was like 5 seconds yeah Not Out #INDvENG — Aaron (@aarondix35) February 24, 2021



At supper break, India is on top as the openers are still in the middle as they negotiated the five overs. But now, they have another session left in the day. It is set to be a cracking session under the lights as the ball is doing a lot and the quality of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer – it is never going to be easy.