Ben Stokes Compared to Virat Kohli by THIS Ex-English Opener

Former English cricketer Michael Atherton has hailed Stokes and reckoned he has the same presence as Kohli.

Updated: November 30, 2022 1:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

London: Time and again, Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli have been compared by experts. Both have a similar spirit towards the game and look to prioritise Test cricket. Former English cricketer Michael Atherton has hailed Stokes and reckoned he has the same presence as Kohli.

Atherton on Sky Sports said: “The importance of Stokes to this project, it’s a bit like Virat Kohli in India. Kohli is the most important cricketer in India, and therefore probably the world, and he was very much: ‘I still think Test cricket is a worthwhile thing to be involved in’, and therefore young players followed that.”

“Stokes saying to Livingstone: ‘Forget the Big Bash and the £150,000, come and play Test cricket for us in Pakistan’. He’s a very hard man to say no to is Ben Stokes. So having a player of that stature, charisma and importance, that still values the five-day game, is a big thing,” Atherton added.

