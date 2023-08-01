Home

Sports

Ben Stokes Drops Catch While Prematurely Celebrating Steve Smith’s Dismissal During Final Ashes Test | WATCH

Ben Stokes Drops Catch While Prematurely Celebrating Steve Smith’s Dismissal During Final Ashes Test | WATCH

Staright after the drop, a confused Stokes went for the DRS. Even after replays showed that it came off the bat, Smith survived as Stokes' catch was not clean.

Ben Stokes Fumble (Twitter Screengrab)

London: Chris Woakes was the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets on the final day of the Ashes series at the Kennington Oval on Monday to help England win the game by 49 runs. With the win, England drew the series but Australia retianed the Urn. Resuming from 135 for no loss, Australia were going great guns with all ten wickets in hand, before a ball change in the 37th over took their top three batters out. Steve Smith and Travis Head led Australia’s recovery before the rain came in. But there was a moment in the match that could have cost the hosts dearly. Smith was dropped by Ben Stokes at leg slip while prematurely celebrating after taking a one-handed screamer of Moeen Ali. Smith survived, but was eventually dismissed for 54.

Trending Now

Here is the clip of Stokes’s fumble:

Ben Stokes fumbles the celebration after taking Steven Smith’s catch. A big moment in the Ashes!pic.twitter.com/JNZqmekZmi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2023

Staright after the drop, a confused Stokes went for the DRS. Even after replays showed that it came off the bat, Smith survived as Stokes’ catch was not clean.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES