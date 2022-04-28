New Delhi: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday that all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new skipper of the England Test team.Also Read - Ben Stokes Named New Test Captain For England Cricket Team, To Succeed Joe Root

'Durham's Ben Stokes has been appointed captain of the England Men's Test team by the England & Wales Cricket Board. He succeeds Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England Men's Test team. The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key', ECB said in a statement.

From Michael Vaughan to Kevin Pietersen and fans of England Cricket Team, all have extended best wishes to their new captain.

Good luck with the best job in world sport @benstokes38 .. I think you are going to make a fine Test skipper .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 28, 2022

Congrats, @benstokes38! An incredible honour and I know you’ll do all of us England fans proud! 🏏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 28, 2022

MS Dhoni in 2017 on #BenStokes : He might not seem like a great player now but within the next 10 years he will not only be a great cricketer but will also lead his country, I see a leader in him. Today Ben Stokes became the Test Captain of England. MS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HRxCUcrmSf — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 28, 2022

Not doubting Ben Stokes will make a brilliant captain but how much pressure is that putting on him as an all rounder? The obvious choice but not sold on it 😐 — Lewis Parfitt (@Lewisparf) April 28, 2022

Stokes is the new England men’s Test captain First captain Ben

First Kiwi-born captain

First Durham captain

First captain who has the Freedom of Allerdale, Cumbria — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) April 28, 2022

Stokes is honoured to be the new skipper of the Test team and has thanked predecessor Joe Root for being his key ally and helping him play a massive part in his developement.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role”, Stokes said.