Ben Stokes Hits Out At Steve Harmison After Ex-Pacer Criticises England’s Preparation For India Tour

England are scheduled to play five Tests against India in January-February. The Ben Stokes-led side will be reaching India three days before the first match starts.

New Delhi: England Test captain Ben Stokes didn’t hold back against Steve Harmison after the former pacer criticised the national team’s preparations ahead of the much-important India tour next year in January. England are set to play five Test matches against India starting on January 25 in Hyderabad.

England are supposed to have a training camp in the United Arab Emirates before they fly to India just three days before the first Test starts. Harmison, one of England potent pacers in his time, opined that the national team deserve to lost 0-5 based on their preparations.

“If England go in three days before, they deserve to get beat 5-0. They really do. I’m an old man, that is what they are going to say, the times have changed, the game has changed, but I tell you, preparation has not changed,” Harmison told TalkSport.

“You can’t go into India underprepared. In fact, you cannot go India overprepared as well, you can be in India for six weeks before and still not be prepared for that first Test,” he added. However, this didn’t go well with Stokes.

Good job we’re going to Abu Dhabi for a training camp before we go to India for even more training before that 1st test then isn’t it. https://t.co/2Q0qCOEbFO — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 28, 2023

“Good job we’re going to Abu Dhabi for a training camp before we go to India for even more training before that 1st test then isn’t it,” Stokes replied by re-tweeting the post.

