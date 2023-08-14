Home

Sports

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2024 For CSK to Undergo Knee Surgery – REPORT

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2024 For CSK to Undergo Knee Surgery – REPORT

Former England captain Ben Stokes is likely to miss IPL 2024 in order to play for England in the upcoming ODI WC in India.

Big setback on the cards for CSK as Ben Stokes is likely to miss IPL 2024 (Image: CSK Twitter)

London: In what would be a boon for England Cricket team ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, would be a disadvantage for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. Former England captain Ben Stokes is likely to miss IPL 2024 in order to play for England in the upcoming ODI WC in India. as per a report in The Telegraph, Stokes will undergo a knee surgery next year during the IPL. Stokes announced retirement from the 50-over format of the game as he said being a three-format player has been difficult for him.

Trending Now

There have been rumours around him coming out of retirement for the World Cup but the all-rounder recently denied them as well.

“I’m retired, I’m going on holiday after this game and that’s as far as I’m thinking,” Stokes reiterated during the recent Ashes 2023 series after being asked about his potential U-turn for the World Cup.

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said that Jos Buttler will talk to Ben Stikes and try to convince him for the World Cup.

“Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field,” Mott told Daily Mail.

“Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity,” he added.

Earlier, Stokes convinced Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement for the recent Ashes series. Fans will be hoping to see something similar from Stokes for the World Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES