Ben Stokes Likely To Miss ODI World Cup 2023 Match Against Bangladesh: Report

Stokes came out of ODI retirement to make himself available as a specialist batter for the World Cup.

New Delhi: England batter Ben Stokes likely to miss the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh which will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala on October 10, Tuesday.

Stokes also missed the ODI World Cup opener match against New Zealand where England lost the match by nine wickets and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway scored 152* and 123* respectively to help New Zealand win the opener clash.

Stokes came out of ODI retirement to make himself available as a specialist batter for the World Cup. However, the English Test skipper was not available for the opening game against New Zealand where the defending champions lost by 9 wickets. As per a report from ESPN CricInfo, the all-rounder is most likely to miss the second match as well due to a sore left hip.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

