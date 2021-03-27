Following a match-winning 99 off 52 balls against a formidable Indian side, Ben Stokes gave a glimpse of his humorous side as he made a big revelation a day after his whirlwind knock. Stokes revealed that all English cricketers prefer using women deodorants before games as a part of the pre-match routine. Also Read - Mumbai Indians New Jersey: Defending Champions Would Wear Five Elements of Universe in IPL 2021

Claiming that it smells better, Stokes – when asked who all use it – said the 'whole team'.

"It smells better. The pomegranate one — it's top drawer. I'm not the only one," Stokes was quoted as saying to talkSPORT from India.

“I am not the only one. The whole team uses it,” he added.

Stokes – who was promoted in the second ODI – proved that it was the right call – as he made a mockery of the 337-target.

The English all-rounder smashed 10 sixes and four boundaries and did it with ease as his partnership with Jonny Bairstow of 175 runs helped England over the line with 39 balls to spare and six wickets left. Krunal Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were taken to the cleaners by the English duo of Bairstow-Stokes – as they conceded 154 runs in 16 overs between them.

Admitting that England was bitterly disappointed after the 66-run loss in the first ODI, Stokes said it was pleasing to see the team stuck to their values during the crisis. Adding further, the English star also reckoned that the pitch at Pune was better.

“I think the most pleasing thing for us as a team is we didn’t go away from our values as a team. We were bitterly disappointed after the first ODI. Great chase and happy we were able to go over the line fairly easily despite India putting up a big total. Better wicket to be honest but we don’t really fear any totals to be honest,” Ben Stokes said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the win, England squared the three-match series 1-1 and set up a cracker of a decider.