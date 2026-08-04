Ben Stokes opens up on life after cricket, says he would love to be England head coach one day

He admitted he was surprised that Joe Root was appointed Test captain instead of Harry Brook

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ben-stokes-opens-up-on-life-after-cricket-says-he-would-love-to-be-england-head-coach-one-day-8493025/ Copy

England captain Ben Stokes celebrates his century during Day 4 of the fourth Test match between India and England at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Pankaj Nangia)

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he hopes to coach the English national team in the future after bringing an end to his international playing career. The all-rounder, who retired following the recent Test series against New Zealand, said he has no plans to return for the 2027 Ashes and is already preparing for life beyond playing.

Speaking on the For The Love of Cricket podcast hosted by former England teammates Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler, Stokes said coaching is the path he wants to follow once his playing days are completely over. He is currently completing his Level Three coaching qualification so that he is ready for the next stage of his career.

Also Read: UAE set to host Women’s Asia Cup 2026 as ACC awaits formal confirmation

“I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach,” Stokes said. “Would I love to coach England one day? Absolutely. I really like the idea of being in a leadership role away from playing.”

Stokes also spoke about England’s leadership changes after his retirement. He admitted he was surprised that Joe Root was appointed Test captain instead of Harry Brook. Stokes had earlier backed Brook to take over, especially after he served as vice-captain during last winter’s Ashes tour.

“I understood the reasoning, but I was still like, what message is that sending to him? He’s vice-captain, and then the captain is not playing, but he’s not captain,” Stokes said.

Despite his surprise, Stokes wished Root well and backed him to succeed. He also said he was pleased that Root would work alongside new Test coach Stephen Fleming, whom he described as someone he had enjoyed working with before.

Also Read: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Umpire opens up on famous IPL 2013 brawl, says ‘I knew something…’

Stokes led England’s Test side from 2022 and formed a successful partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum. Together, they changed England’s style of play with an attacking approach that became known as “Bazball.” England enjoyed strong success early in their partnership, but results dipped towards the end with the team losing seven of its last nine Tests.

McCullum stepped down as Test coach shortly after Stokes announced his retirement, with Fleming taking over the role. Stokes joked that his retirement may have played a part in McCullum’s exit.

“If I hadn’t made the decision that I made four weeks ago, Baz would still be coach. So it’s my fault!” he said.

The former captain also revealed that he informed McCullum of his retirement in a simple conversation over breakfast. “When I told Baz, he was making toast, and I just went, “I’m done.”

Stokes also put an end to speculation about a possible return for the 2027 Ashes. Although England managing director Rob Key said the door remains open, Stokes made it clear that he has retired for good.

“I’m 35. If I’m going to play for England, it’s going to be as captain. I was very comfortable retiring from playing and not thinking about playing for England,” he said.