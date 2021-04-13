In what would come as a major setback for Rajasthan Royals, Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League. As per a report in the Independent, Stokes has reportedly broken his hand and hence will be out of action. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 14 Wednesday

It is reported that the incident took place while he was attempting to take a catch of Chris Gayle during the Royals' tournament opener against Punjab Kings on Monday. He sprinted in from long-on and had to dive forward to complete the dismissal of Gayle and immediately felt discomfort in his left hand.

Despite the pain, Stokes carried on fielding. He did not bowl in the match and then with the bat, he was dismissed without a run. Stokes is a superstar for the Royals and his absence would hurt the Royals in a big way. They are already missing the services of premier pacer Jofra Archer.

Meanwhile, despite a century from newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson, the Royals lost the match narrowly. It boiled down to the last ball with the Royals needing love to win off it. A well-set Samson looked to hit young Arshdeep Singh over covers for a six. Unfortunately, he did not time it from the middle of the bat and was caught in the deep.

As per the report, Stokes will be in India for the next week as the ECB is in talks with Royals around managing the injury.

He will have an X-Ray on Thursday to determine how much damage has been done before the ECB take over the planning of the recovery.

The Royals would play their next match against the Delhi Capitals on April 15. They would like to get a win to get their campaign started.