New Delhi: England test captain Ben Stokes, on Saturday, retorted to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle’s long thread on English media, where he slammed them for tagging Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma’s for running Charlotte Dean out on the non-striker’s end as ‘unethical’ during the recently concluded England vs India ODI series.Also Read - Harsha Bhogle Blasts English Media For Targeting Deepti Sharma Over Run-Out

Harsha, who has been a veteran commentator, took to Twitter on Friday, to express his disappointment and bashed a certain section of English media. Some of the tweets didn’t go down well with Stokes as he made a sharp retort to them. Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Out-of-Form Shafali Varma Ahead of Women's T20 Asia Cup

Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Lance Klusener Picks Ben Stokes Over Hardik Pandya as the More 'Complete All-Rounder'

1. Stokes particularly objecting to Harsha’s comment on English ‘culture’.

Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad? https://t.co/QNyY8K59kP — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

2. Stokes said that he still receives countless messages from Indian fans calling him sorts of names because of the 2019 World Cup incident (The throw by New Zealand fielder recocheting off his bat while taking a run and going towards the boundary. England got crucial 5 runs due to it).

Harsha .. 2019 WC final was over 2 years ago, I still till this day revive countless messages calling me all sorts from Indian fans, does this disturb you? https://t.co/m3wDGM7eU3 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

3. Stokes stressed on the fact that he is receiving messages from all over the world regarding that run-out, not just English fans.

Is this a culture thing?? ….absolutely not,I receive messages regarding the overthrows from people all over world,as people all over the world have made comment’s on the Mankad dismissal, not just people who are English https://t.co/m3wDGMpo8b — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

4. In the end, Stokes asked Bhogle about world’s reaction on the run-out.

What about the rest of the worlds reaction to this particular incident? England isn’t the only cricket playing nation who have spoken about the ruling . https://t.co/DlbqlbhSAT — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022

The 31-year-old all rounder has been rested for the ongoing England vs Pakistan T20 series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.