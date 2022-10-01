New Delhi: England test captain Ben Stokes, on Saturday, retorted to cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle’s long thread on English media, where he slammed them for tagging Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma’s for running Charlotte Dean out on the non-striker’s end as ‘unethical’ during the recently concluded England vs India ODI series.Also Read - Harsha Bhogle Blasts English Media For Targeting Deepti Sharma Over Run-Out
Harsha, who has been a veteran commentator, took to Twitter on Friday, to express his disappointment and bashed a certain section of English media. Some of the tweets didn't go down well with Stokes as he made a sharp retort to them.
Check out the tweets here:
1. Stokes particularly objecting to Harsha’s comment on English ‘culture’.
2. Stokes said that he still receives countless messages from Indian fans calling him sorts of names because of the 2019 World Cup incident (The throw by New Zealand fielder recocheting off his bat while taking a run and going towards the boundary. England got crucial 5 runs due to it).
3. Stokes stressed on the fact that he is receiving messages from all over the world regarding that run-out, not just English fans.
4. In the end, Stokes asked Bhogle about world’s reaction on the run-out.
The 31-year-old all rounder has been rested for the ongoing England vs Pakistan T20 series ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.