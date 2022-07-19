New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday that he will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday’s match against South Africa at his home ground, Riverside Ground, at Chester-le-Street in Durham.Also Read - 'Not Test Cricket But Future of ODIs Look Uncertain', Says Pragyan Ojha

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who has been in number of battles against Ben Stokes in the past, reserves huge praise for the England Test captain as the latter bids goodbye to the 50-over game.

Stokes announced his retirement on all his social media handles and on Instagram Virat Kohli pays a heartfelt tribute for the World Cup winning all-rounder.

‘You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect’, Kohli commented on the post.

Stokes will be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s, where he slammed an unbeaten 84 to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title on home soil in the most thrilling of circumstances.

In head-to-battle, Kohli has maintained a strike-rate of 92.9 against Stokes in ODIs and on the other hand, the Englishman has got him out on three occasions.

Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs, averaging 39.44, including three centuries and 21 half-centuries, and picked 74 wickets at an average of 41.79. He captained the ODI side during last summer’s 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to Covid-19 outbreak.