England all-rounder Ben Stokes dismissed the rumour regarding the controversial ‘six runs’ awarded to England in the last over of the recently-concluded ICC World Cup 2019’s final at Lord’s.

A few days after the much-talked-about incident. a rumour started doing the rounds on social media which stated that Stokes had gone to the on-field umpire and asked him to revoke the boundary. However, speaking in the latest episode of BBC podcast Tuffers and Vaughan, he said, “I saw all of that. I was thinking to myself, did I say that? But hand on heart, I did not go up to the umpires and say something like that to the umpires.”

Further clearing off the air around the speculation, the man of the match in the final added, “I went straight to Tom Latham and said ‘Mate, I am so sorry’, looked over to Kane (Williamson) and said ‘I’m sorry’,” he said.

The rumour was stroked by Stokes’ teammate James Anderson who said that the all-rounder was hugely apologetic after the final. He claimed that as the incident had happened, Stokes went up to the umpires and appealed to overturn their decision. “I think, talking to Michael Vaughan who saw him after the game, Ben Stokes actually went to the umpires and said, ‘Can you take that four runs off. We don’t want it’,” Anderson was heard saying in another podcast of BBC.

In the third ball of the final over of England innings, Stokes accidentally deflected the ball, coming in from mid-wicket, towards third-man for an extra boundary while trying to complete a second run with non-striker Adil Rashid.

After consultation with another on0field umpire Marais Erasmus and other operating officials, Kumar Dharmasena had awarded the chasing team a total of six runs, two which they ran and four for the overthrow boundary. However, TV replays showed that by the time New Zealand fielder Martin Guptill had released the ball from mid-wicket, the batsmen had not crossed each other for the second run. Thus according to the ICC rules, it should have been counted as one run and not two.

This sparked huge controversy, especially after England managed to tie the match somehow and won it in super-over on boundary count.