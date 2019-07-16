After delivering a once-in-a-lifetime performance in the summit clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to receive one of the highest honours for an English sportsperson – ‘a knighthood’. On Sunday, Stokes, under pressure produced one of the most memorable performances in the history of English sport to power the hosts to their maiden world title.

A day after being crowned as world champions, Stokes is set for another glory as he has emerged as the front-runner in the race to bag the elusive ‘knighthood’ title. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt – the two contenders to be the next prime minister of the UK confirmed the news that they will more than happy to celebrate the allrounder’s achievement by conferring him a knighthood.

During a debate hosted by The Sun and talkRADIO, Johnson and Hunt – both in the race to replace Theresa May as Britain’s Prime Minister later this month – were asked if they would considering giving Stokes a knighthood.

Johnson replied first by saying: “I will give dukedoms, whatever – I will go to the maximum, to, what, the Garter King of Arms. Yes is the answer, absolutely”.

After him, Hunt said: “Of course”.

If he is knighted, Stokes would become the 12th English cricketer to receive the honour, the most recent being Alastair Cook this year.

Chasing 242 to win versus New Zealand at Lord’s, Stokes played a sensational knock of unbeaten 84 during England’s innings. His partnership alongside Jos Buttler was the cornerstone to the revival of the home side. And when the game dramatically went to an unprecedented Super Over, Stokes stepped up once again.

He and Buttler hit 15 off of Trent Boult’s six balls, with New Zealand only able to level the score and handing England their maiden World Cup win due to scoring less boundaries.