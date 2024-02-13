Home

Ben Stokes Starts Bowling in Nets Ahead of 3rd Test at Rajkot Between India-England; Pic Goes VIRAL

Rajkot: Realising that he may be needed to bowl at Rajkot, English captain Ben Stokes, who had said that he would not be rolling his arms over, was spotted bowling a couple of days ahead of the third Test. It would be interesting to see if Stokes actually bowls during the third game. In the first game, Mark Wood was preferred over the experienced James Anderson at Hyderabad. In the second Test at Vizag, Anderson was picked over Wood. Now what happens – will Stokes play as the sole seamer at Rajkot?

So, what could be England’s plan at Rajkot?

England could opt for a sole seamer which could be Stokes and the rest would be spinners as the strip at Rajkot historically assists spinners.

England’s Test squad

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson.

