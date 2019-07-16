After producing a match-winning performance in the final of ICC World Cup 2019 to help England win their maiden World Cup title, Ben Stokes thanked fans, friend and family for their extended support to him and the team.

On Tuesday, Stokes wrote in his official Twitter handle, “Amazing few days taking everything in. I want to thank friends, family, fans and everybody who has reached out with there congratulations to me and the team, the support from the nation has been incredible. You are all legends.”

The 28-year-old all-rounder scored an unbeaten 84 against New Zealand and then played a crucial knock in the super overs to help the three lions win the ICC World Cup 2019. He was awarded the man of the match trophy for his gritty knock. Joined by Jos Buttler when the Eoin Morgan-led side were lurking at 86/4, he scripted a partnership of 110 runs with the wicket-keeper batsman to help his team’s cause.

His heroics fell one run short of the winning total as the match extended to the super over. Stokes, joined by Butler again, gave England 15 runs to defend which at the end proved just enough for his team to be crowned the champions. However, the victory was not all sweet for him and his side as many said umpiring errors caused the English victory and gave them the coveted trophy which otherwise belonged to New Zealand.