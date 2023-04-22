Home

Sports

Ben Stokes To Return Soon In IPL 2023? Stephen Fleming Gives Major Update On CSK’s Rs 16.25 Crore Buy

Ben Stokes To Return Soon In IPL 2023? Stephen Fleming Gives Major Update On CSK’s Rs 16.25 Crore Buy

Ben Stokes played only the first two games for CSK in IPL 2023 before being ruled out of the match against Mumbai Indians on April 8 with a toe injury.

Ben Stokes has so far missed four games for CSK in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has revealed that England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out of action for another week while confirming captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is completely fine.

Stokes played only the first two games for CSK this IPL season before being ruled out of the match against Mumbai Indians on April 8 with a toe injury. Stokes has so far missed four matches.

You may like to read

“Ben Stokes has suffered an injury setback and will be out for a week,” Fleming said at the post-match press conference after CSK beat SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets here on Friday night.

“Stokes, just a setback, I’m not going to go into it, but it’s not major. It’s just that he’s close. He’s working really hard to get right, can’t fault that at all. So, he just needs a little bit of luck,” he added.

Fleming said Dhoni has been “managing his injury well” and there is no concern with him. “MS is completely fine. He is managing his injury well. He is available. He always keeps the team first. If he knows he can’t contribute because of injury, he would have sat out himself. There is no concern with him,” Fleming said.

Fleming said that Dhoni doesn’t get enough credit for the work he does behind the stumps, calling him an “absolute craftsman” there. “It’s natural talent. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his keeping but, to be honest, he is an absolute craftsman, absolute masterclass behind the stumps and often goes unnoticed with all the things he does,” the CSK head coach added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.