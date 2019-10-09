Ben Stokes‘ wife Clare rubbished reports of the England all-rounder choking her at the Professional Cricketers’ Association Awards Fiftieth Anniversary party. Photographs that were released by a British website showed Stokes with his left hand just above his wife’s throat but Clare said that it was anything but an act of aggression.

In response, Clare posted a smiling photo of the couple at the event, where Stokes was conferred with the PCA Player of the Year award, and another where she appeared to be squishing her husband’s face. “Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up! Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it into a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later! @benstokes38 (sic.),” Claire captioned the post on her official Twitter account.

Clare also posted another tweet on her account thanking Ben for planning an amazing birthday surprise. She wrote, “Had the most amazing birthday weekend! Ben planned it all as a surprise! Got all my best friends and family there including flying people over from America and Australia!It was an incredible night and I’m so grateful to Ben for organising! Not gonna let some idiots ruin my 30th”.

Stokes later retweeted his wife’s explanation and then responded with a kiss emoji.

The 27-year-old was recently named the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) player of the year in what has been a career-defining year for him.

His all-round performances were crucial to England winning a maiden World Cup title in July and he then led England to an improbable win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley with an unbeaten 135 in the fourth innings.