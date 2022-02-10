BEN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s BEN vs DEL at Sheraton Grand Whitefield: The Bengal Warriors are all set to take on Dabang Delhi in the 106th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The Bengal Warriors have had a dismal run in the league this season as they sit tenth in the points table with seven wins, nine losses and two tied games. The Warriors are winless in their last four matches, including a 32-32 stalemate in their previous fixture. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are having another decent season as they sit third in the points table with nine wins, five losses and three tied games. Delhi played out a 36-36 draw against the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous fixture and will look to re-enter the top two with a win. The Bengal Warriors lost 35-52 to Dabang Delhi in the reverse fixture, and the defending champions will look to avenge their loss while staying alive in the top six race with a victory. Here is the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEN vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction, BEN vs DEL Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction T10 game, BEN vs DEL Probable XIs Vivo Pro Kabaddi, Fantasy Kabaddi Prediction – Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vivo Pro Kabaddi.Also Read - PAT vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 98 Between Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST Feb 06 Sunday

TIME: The Vivo Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – February 10. Also Read - IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's India vs Australia at Sir Coolidge Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST Feb 2

Venue: Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru. Also Read - BEN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi Match 86: Fantasy Hints, Playing 7s, Captaincy Picks- Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Team News For Today’s Kabaddi Match at Sheraton Grand Whitefield at 7:30 PM IST Feb 1 Tue

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs DEL My Dream11 Team

Ran Singh, Joginder Narwal, Krishan, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Maninder Singh, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Maninder Singh, Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar.

BEN vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit Banne, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit/Sukesh Hegde.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan.