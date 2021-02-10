BEN vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

Bengali vs Fateh Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BEN vs FTH at Montjuic Olympic Ground: In the match no.9 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Fateh will take on Bengali at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Wednesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona BEN vs FTH match will start at 9 PM IST – February 10. Bengali have already won two games on the trot and will be eyeing another overpowering victory. In the previous season, Fateh lost all their matches so their chances of winning against Bengali are next to none. However, all it takes is one individual to change the game in the T10 format so no writing off them in this fixture.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Fateh and Bengali will take place at 8:30 PM IST – February 10.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

BEN vs FTH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usama Shahzad (vc)

Batters – Mubashir Ali, N Haider Naqvi, Sharjeel Qaiser

All-Rounders – Ibrar Hussain, M Rubbani, Syed Shafaat Ali (C)

Bowlers – Nawazish Ali, N Qaiser, W Anwar

BEN vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

Bengali: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Kausar Dipu.

Fateh: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain.

BEN vs FTH Squads

Fateh: Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain, Hargurjit Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Mirza Hamza Baig, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh.

Bengali: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir.

